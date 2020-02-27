|
|
|
BARTLEY, Rowan. Peacefully on Tuesday the 25th of February 2020 at Selwyn Oaks Village. Beloved husband of Jenny. Much loved and treasured father of Glenn and Davina, Michelle and Dave, Nicola and Tim and loved Poppa Beau to Max, Nate, Cayden, Ashleigh, Keran, Tyler, Jaimee and Lilly. You are now free of your pain. A service to farewell Rowan will be held in the Selwyn Oaks Village Chapel 21 Youngs Road Papakura on Monday the 2nd of March at 11am All messages to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2020