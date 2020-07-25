|
ABERNETHY, Rosslyn Mary (Rose). Passed away on July 20, 2020. Gold Coast, Queensland. Dearly loved wife of Shane, Mother of Burgess, ex partner of Brian. Loved sister of Seonaid and sister in law of David. Cousin of Linda and the late Louise, cousin of John, Andrew and Christine-Mary. Aunt of Imogen. Dearest friend of Miriam, Stephanie, Vicky and Wendy. "Death lies upon her like an untimely frost upon the sweetest flower of all the field."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020