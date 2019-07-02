|
DURHAM, Ross Torrington. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 30th June 2019. Much loved and cherished husband of Jenny. Beloved father to Lisa, Jojo, and Mark. Loving Poppa to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Ross' life will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa on Thursday, 4th July 2019 at 11:00 am followed by the burial at The Pyes Pa Memorial Park Cemetery, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's New Zealand can be made online at bit.ly/rtdurham3006 All communication to the Durham family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 2, 2019