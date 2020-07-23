|
|
|
DALLOW, Ross Philip (Ross) MNZM, QPM, NZSSM (Erebus). Born December 4, 1937. Ross passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late Denise. Cherished father and father in-law of Christina and Kevin, Simon and Louise, Pamela and Barnaby, Matt and Chelsea. Dearly loved Poppa of Joseph, Jaeger, Antonia, Paris, Joel, Noah and Zachary. Much loved brother of Ailsa, Paul, Peter and the late Graeme and Ian. Dad, you leave a gaping hole in our hearts and we will miss you terribly. You have always been the ultimate role model and inspiration to us all. Special thanks for the exceptional care from the wonderful staff at Summerset Monterey Park Retirement Village and the doctors and nurses of Ward 3 at North Shore Hospital. A celebration of Ross's life will be held at Trusts Arena, Henderson at 11am Friday 31st July 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St John NZ or Hospice West Auckland. All correspondence to be sent to PO Box 18 Matakana, Auckland 0948.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2020