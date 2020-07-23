Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Trusts Arena
Henderson
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross DALLOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross Philip (Ross) DALLOW MNZM QPM NZSSM (Erebus)


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ross Philip (Ross) DALLOW MNZM QPM NZSSM (Erebus) Notice
DALLOW, Ross Philip (Ross) MNZM, QPM, NZSSM (Erebus). Born December 4, 1937. Ross passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late Denise. Cherished father and father in-law of Christina and Kevin, Simon and Louise, Pamela and Barnaby, Matt and Chelsea. Dearly loved Poppa of Joseph, Jaeger, Antonia, Paris, Joel, Noah and Zachary. Much loved brother of Ailsa, Paul, Peter and the late Graeme and Ian. Dad, you leave a gaping hole in our hearts and we will miss you terribly. You have always been the ultimate role model and inspiration to us all. Special thanks for the exceptional care from the wonderful staff at Summerset Monterey Park Retirement Village and the doctors and nurses of Ward 3 at North Shore Hospital. A celebration of Ross's life will be held at Trusts Arena, Henderson at 11am Friday 31st July 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St John NZ or Hospice West Auckland. All correspondence to be sent to PO Box 18 Matakana, Auckland 0948.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ross's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -