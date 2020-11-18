|
BROWNE, Ross Marsden. Born 2 October 1960. Loved and respected son of Margaret Clist and the late Marsden Browne. Ross died suddenly in San Francisco on 12th November 2020. Ross will be well cared for by his treasured sister-cum-aunt Anita. "Gentle Jesus meek and mild look upon this little child. Pity my simplicity, suffer me to come to thee." A celebration of Ross' life will be held in Auckland at a later date to be advised. All communications to Apartment 93C, Evelyn Page Village, 30 Ambassador Glade, Orewa, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2020