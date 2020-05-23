Home

Monday, May 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Georges Church
Thames
Ross Lambert SMITH
SMITH, Ross Lambert. Smith, Ross Lambert. 86 years old. Loving husband of Ngahina (deceased) and Anne. Treasured father of Rosalyn and George and stepfather of Malcolm and Stewart. A valued 'poppa' to Cory, Ritchie, Jade, Inia, Renata and Gabrielle. Loved great 'poppa' to 14 great grandchildren. Kua hinga te tootara i te Waonui a Taane - A tootara of the great forest of Taane has fallen. Service to be held Monday 26th May 2020, 2pm, St Georges Church, Thames. Ross will be laying in state at home till Monday morning.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020
