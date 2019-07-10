Home

Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
07-828 7629
SIMPSON, Ross John. On 6 July 2019, tragically, of Te Kauwhata, aged 34 years. Much loved son of Peter and Sheryl and Kay and Russell. Loved and cherished brother of James, Mark, Emma, Marcus and Ryan. Adored dad of Joel, Natalia and Sienna. Much loved partner of Anna. Special grandson of Lindsay Simons and the late John Simpson; and Des and the late Dulcie Wright. Loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Will be sadly missed by all. A Graveside Service to celebrate Ross's life will be held at the Waerenga Cemetery, Keith Road, Waerenga on Friday, 12 July at 1.00pm. All communications to the Simpson Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2019
