Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
07-828 7629
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross BISHOP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross James BISHOP

Add a Memory
Ross James BISHOP Notice
BISHOP, Ross James. On 24 July 2019, peacefully at his home, aged 76 years. Loved husband of Linda, loved father of Tracey and Ross, Kyla and James, Andrew and Julie, and Grandpa to Abie and Joel; Lucy and Oliver; and Beau. Ross has laid down his guns for the final time. A service for Ross will be held at Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Road, Gordonton on Monday 29 July at 11.30am, to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Bishop Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ross's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.