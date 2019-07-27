|
|
|
BISHOP, Ross James. On 24 July 2019, peacefully at his home, aged 76 years. Loved husband of Linda, loved father of Tracey and Ross, Kyla and James, Andrew and Julie, and Grandpa to Abie and Joel; Lucy and Oliver; and Beau. Ross has laid down his guns for the final time. A service for Ross will be held at Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Road, Gordonton on Monday 29 July at 11.30am, to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Bishop Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019