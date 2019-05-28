Home

Ross Ian SUTCLIFFE

Ross Ian SUTCLIFFE Notice
SUTCLIFFE, Ross Ian. Born March 24, 1950. Passed away on May 27, 2019. At Tauranga Hospital on the 27th of May 2019 surrounded by his family. Loved husband of Maggie. Dad to Sharyn, Vanessa and Nigel. Poppa to Anthony, Cody, Dylan, Blake, Taylor and Sadie-J. Much loved by all who knew him. A service for Ross will be held on Friday 31st of May 2019 at 11.00am at the Waihi Beach RSA, 99 Beach Rd, Waihi Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Coastguard Waihi Beach, PO Box 21, Waihi Beach. Communications to the Sutcliffe Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2019
