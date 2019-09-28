Home

PILKINTON, Ross Hearne. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 26 September, 2019, aged 81 years. Faithfull and loving husband to Marcelle for 56 years. Loved father, father-in-law and Papa of Guy and Tesa, Ruth, Tom and Sean Pilkinton; Carl and Shar, Isaac, Daniel, and Te Atawhai Pilkinton: Shane and Tania, Kylie, and Drew Pilkinton; Luke and Jodie, Ella, Hana, and Blue Pilkinton-Ching. Friend, Youth-worker, Pastor, Missionary, and Mentor to many. A private burial with family will be held. A Memorial Service for Ross will be held at the Titahi Bay Community Church, 25 Mana Ave, Titahi Bay, on Wednesday 2 October at 1.30pm. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 298 5168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
