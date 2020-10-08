|
KENDRICK, Ross Graeme. On 4 October 2020 at Auckland City Hospital. Passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer at the age of 47. Adored husband of Christine, treasured father of Isla, Conor and Molly. Loved son of the late Donald Kendrick, and the late Eleanor Kendrick. Greatly loved brother of Ian, brother-in-law of Ella and uncle to Maya and Robbie. We will gather to celebrate his life on Monday October 12 at 1.00pm, at St Columba Presbyterian Church 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany Downs. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer society, P O Box 1724 Auckland would be appreciated. All communications to the Kendrick family c/o P O Box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2020