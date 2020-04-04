Home

WILSON, Ross Gordon. On the 2nd April 2020. Passed away at home after a brave fight, aged 54 years. Cherished husband and best friend of Saori. Much loved father of Liam, Emma, Blake and Rion. Loved son of Valerie and the late David Wilson and caring brother of Fiona Wilson and Brent Mudford. Much loved by all of us. Rest in peace. Due to current social restrictions, a private cremation has been held. We will hold a memorial celebration at H. Morris Funerals, Northcote, Auckland when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Harbour Hospice at https://harbourhospice.org.nz/donate or the Cancer Society.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
