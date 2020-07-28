Home

Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Campbells Bay Tennis Club, in Centennial Park
184 Beach Road
Campbells Bay
ANDERSON, Ross Gibbon. Unexpectedly on 23rd July 2020; aged 55 years. Loved brother of Shaunagh and Lee, and brother-in-law of Craig. Good friend of Chris and Maggie, Ken, and Mike. A service celebrating Ross' life will be held at Campbells Bay Tennis Club, in Centennial Park,184 Beach Road, Campbells Bay on Friday 31st July 2020 at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Campbells Bay Tennis Club would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -