WALLACE, Ross Gavin. Passed away suddenly aged 88. Dearly loved husband of Jan for 58 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of John and Megan, Jo and Roger. Treasured Grumps and Great-Grumps to Sophie, Sam, Lucy, Emily and Evie. Will be sadly missed. A celebration of Ross's life will be held in the All Saints Chapel of the Purewa Crematorium, 102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Tuesday 27 August at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Liggins Institute General Fund.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019