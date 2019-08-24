Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross WALLACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross Gavin WALLACE

Add a Memory
Ross Gavin WALLACE Notice
WALLACE, Ross Gavin. Passed away suddenly aged 88. Dearly loved husband of Jan for 58 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of John and Megan, Jo and Roger. Treasured Grumps and Great-Grumps to Sophie, Sam, Lucy, Emily and Evie. Will be sadly missed. A celebration of Ross's life will be held in the All Saints Chapel of the Purewa Crematorium, 102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Tuesday 27 August at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Liggins Institute General Fund.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ross's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.