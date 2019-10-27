Home

FARRAND, Ross. Passed away peacefully at his home in Kerikeri, after a short illness, on Friday 25th October 2019, aged 72 years. Loved husband of Margot. Loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Karolina, David and Michelle, and Heidi and Sean. Grandfather of Jonathan, Hannah, Michael, Joshua, Matthew, Abby and William. A service will be held on Wednesday 30 October 2019 at 11.00am at the Kerikeri Baptist Church, 41 Hobson Avenue, Kerikeri, followed by private cremation. Sincere thanks to Hospice Mid-Northland for their wonderful care and support of Ross. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice Mid- Northland, PO Box 141, Kerikeri, 0245. All communications C/o Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri 0230.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
