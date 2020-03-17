|
NYBERG, Ross Edward. Ex RNZAF 77082 and Air New Zealand. Passed away peacefully on 12th March 2020 aged 82 years. Much loved husband and soulmate of Margaret and cherished father of Mark, Tony and Hilary. Loved brother-in-law and uncle. There will be a private cremation followed by a Memorial Service at St Georges Church, Epsom on Tuesday 24th March at 1:30pm. Special thank you to the staff at Logan Campbell Retirement Village. In lieu of flowers, donations to Scouts New Zealand please. I have a journey and I must go. My master calls and I can't say no.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 17, 2020