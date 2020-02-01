Home

Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Wellsford Community Centre
Ross Duncan NICHOLAS


1939 - 2020
Ross Duncan NICHOLAS Notice
NICHOLAS, Ross Duncan. Born July 04, 1939. Passed away at home on January 25, 2020. Loving husband of Barbara (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Duncan and Priya, Kirsten and Toka, Garrick and Mie, Brad and Jemma. Loving grandfather of Waverley, Tula and Bambi, Kerwyn and Eisak, Thea and Freja, and Manaia. A service for Ross will be held on Friday February 7, 2020 at the Wellsford Community Centre at 1 pm. All communications to 84 Port Albert Rd, Wellsford 0900.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
