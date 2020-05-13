|
DARROW, Ross Byron. Ross passed away peacefully at Wesley Hospital in Mt Eden on 10 May 2020 with his near family close at hand. He was 85 years old. Dearly loved partner of Frances, and cherished father of Christine, Scott and Lisa. Loving grandfather of Natasha and Sophia, Maddison, Christian, Miguel and Katherine. Loved and respected brother of Neville. Sincere thanks to the staff of Wesley Hospital for their patient, kind and gentle care. Given the restrictions imposed under the Covid-19 levels of lock-down, a private family service will be held. Communications C/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2020