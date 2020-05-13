Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross DARROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross Byron DARROW

Add a Memory
Ross Byron DARROW Notice
DARROW, Ross Byron. Ross passed away peacefully at Wesley Hospital in Mt Eden on 10 May 2020 with his near family close at hand. He was 85 years old. Dearly loved partner of Frances, and cherished father of Christine, Scott and Lisa. Loving grandfather of Natasha and Sophia, Maddison, Christian, Miguel and Katherine. Loved and respected brother of Neville. Sincere thanks to the staff of Wesley Hospital for their patient, kind and gentle care. Given the restrictions imposed under the Covid-19 levels of lock-down, a private family service will be held. Communications C/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera 1050.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ross's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -