Ross Barrie HOLTOM

Ross Barrie HOLTOM Notice
HOLTOM, Ross Barrie. Ross passed away suddenly but peacefully on 14 May 2020 at Auckland Hospital surrounded by his loving family. 56 years young. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Angela, for 35 years, much loved Dad of Renee and Matt and their partners Josh and Sophie, and adored Poppa of Cooper. Gone way too soon. A devoted, generous, hard-working, fun-loving, beautiful man who was a friend to many and will be so deeply missed. Forever in our hearts and memories. Ross will be at home from Saturday morning. You are very welcome but due to current restrictions please phone first to arrange. Ross will be privately cremated. Once restrictions are lifted, we would love to celebrate his life with you all, the way he would have wanted. Please email to let us know if you would like to be informed of when this is happening [email protected]



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
