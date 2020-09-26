Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross KEANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross Alexander KEANE

Add a Memory
Ross Alexander KEANE Notice
KEANE, Ross Alexander. Suddenly on Wednesday 23 September 2020, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Marie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Annette and Chris, Gavin, Brett, Sheryl and Tony. Loved poppa of 13 and great poppa of 10. A celebration of Ross' life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura, on Tuesday 29 September at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ross's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -