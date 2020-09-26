|
|
|
KEANE, Ross Alexander. Suddenly on Wednesday 23 September 2020, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Marie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Annette and Chris, Gavin, Brett, Sheryl and Tony. Loved poppa of 13 and great poppa of 10. A celebration of Ross' life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura, on Tuesday 29 September at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020