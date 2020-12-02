Home

1945 - 2020
DYKES, Ross Alexander. Born February 26 1945. Died peacefully November 30 2020, aged 75 years. Loving and devoted husband to Sue. Loving and proud father to Simon, Jonny, Nick and Rebecca. Father-in-law to Aroha and Adam. Adoring and adored Grandad Ross to Olivia, Solomon, Pipa, Ivy, Georgia Mae and Zoe. A service celebrating Ross' life will be held at St Mary's Cathedral Church in Parnell on Monday 7 December 2020 at 3:00pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations directed to St John New Zealand would be appreciated. Communications to C/- The Dykes Family, Apt 115, 64 Victoria Street, Onehunga, Auckland would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2020
