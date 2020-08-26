Home

CARTMAN, Ross Albert. Passed away on Friday the 21st August 2020, aged 88. Dearly loved husband of Maureen for 64 years. Loved father and father in law of Lynda and John, Grant and Donna, the late Dale, Brent and Carol, Elizabeth, David and Sharon. Adored Grandad of Amy, Brad, Nick, Tania, Kimmi, Hannah, Grace, Anthony, Eleisca, Sean, Finn and Jessica. Treasured Great Grandad of Peyton, Eden, Connor, Tanika, Theresa, Nikau, Nikea, Tyrese, Mason and Tia. Sadly missed by everyone. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Starship Childrens Hospital and would be appreciated. He lived for those he loved and those he loved will always remember. A private family service is to be held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2020
