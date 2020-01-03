Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Maunu Crematorium
Cemetery Road
Maunu
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross WOOLHOUSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross Adrian WOOLHOUSE


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Ross Adrian WOOLHOUSE Notice
WOOLHOUSE, Ross Adrian. 29 March 1930 - 29 December 2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family, in his 90th year. Loved Husband of the late Beth, loving father and father in-law of Kevin and Barbara; Grant and Heather; cherished Poppa of Loretta; James; Brent; Mary-Ann; Jade and Max Treasured great poppa of 7. A service will be held on Friday 3rd January 2020, at Maunu Crematorium, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei, commencing at 12:30pm. All communications to "The Woolhouse Family" C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ross's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -