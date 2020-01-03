|
WOOLHOUSE, Ross Adrian. 29 March 1930 - 29 December 2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family, in his 90th year. Loved Husband of the late Beth, loving father and father in-law of Kevin and Barbara; Grant and Heather; cherished Poppa of Loretta; James; Brent; Mary-Ann; Jade and Max Treasured great poppa of 7. A service will be held on Friday 3rd January 2020, at Maunu Crematorium, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei, commencing at 12:30pm. All communications to "The Woolhouse Family" C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 3, 2020