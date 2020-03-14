|
NGANEKO, Rosina Kataraina (Sina) (nee Hira). On March 12th 2020, at home surrounded by her whanau. Aged 64. Loved daughter of Te Hororiri and Ngapera (both deceased) Loved wife of David (Mura). Cherished sister of Graham, Roddy (deceased), Delia, Kumeroa, Te Whanau Pani (deceased), Pari Kahurangi (deceased), Phillip, Pani Josephine (deceased). Treasured mother of Raymond, Kahurangi, Kato, Mitchell, Taylor (deceased). Nana to Titan, Narrisa, MacGuinness, Keita, Kahurangi, Erana (deceased), Cavalli. Sina will be at home till Sunday 15th followed by a service at Te Kotahitanga Marae, Te Kohanga on Monday 16th, at 1.00 pm. Kai Hakari at 12 noon. All correspondence to Raymond 0212745611. Moe mai I te moe ngaroa.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020