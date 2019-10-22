Home

Rosina Elizabeth Mary (Rose) GEORGE

Rosina Elizabeth Mary (Rose) GEORGE Notice
GEORGE, Rosina Elizabeth Mary, (Rose). (Formerly Snowden) At Erin Park Rest Home on 19 October, aged 103 years. Loved wife of the late Victor Snowden and the late Reginald George. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Victor and Mary Snowden, (Auckland), and Trina and Laurence Forsythe, (Nelson). Loved Nana Rose of Ken Snowden; Suzie, Brendan Bryn and Milla Jury, (Auckland), Lisa and Kayla Shatford; Robert, Dominique, Rosemary and Kiara Shatford, Clive, Nicole, Toni, Nicki, Darren and Asha Forsythe, (Nelson). Fiona, Wayne and Reece McGinn, Jaime, Stephanie, and Lulu McGinn, Mitchel, Ebony, Ivory and Jasper McGinn, (Brisbane). A service to celebrate Rose's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe on Friday 25 October at 2.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
