WOOLNOUGH, Rosena Alice. Aged 90. Loved wife of the late Les. Cherished mum of Allan and Marie, Linda and Milton, Chris and Leonie. Super nana and great grandnana to Sean and Sonja, Craig and Claire, Scott and Afra, Curtis, Danielle, Corey, Nikita, Findlay, Philippa, Maia, Thomas, Elsa and Zara. Friend to many, teacher, community volunteer and founding member of the Papatoetoe Softball Club. Mum's love of animals saw a menagerie of fur babies, and feathered friends make our home theirs. Now off to enjoy a glass of Pinot Gris with dad, you'll be missed mum, love you always. Special thanks to all mum and dad's care givers during their twilight years. A celebration of Rosena's life will be held at 2pm on Thursday 15th August at Nathan Homestead, 7 Hill Road, Manurewa. Communications to State of Grace, East, PO Box 25 109, St Heliers, Auckland 1740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2019