STEWART, Rosemary. Peacefully at Auckland City Hospital on 18 May 2019. After a short illness Rosemary went to be with her Lord. Dearly loved and devoted wife of Reg. Much loved sister, sister- in -law and aunty of Mavis, Jared, Richard, Leanne, Graeme, Julie, Craig, Monique, Ngarie and Ted . A celebration of Rosemary's life will be held on Tuesday 21 May at 11.00am at the Connect Baptist Church, 75 Everglade Drive , Manukau City. All communications to Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
