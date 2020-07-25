|
DALE, Rosemary Patricia. MStJ (Member of the most venerable order of St John). 1925 - 2020. "The Carnival Is Over" Rosemary has passed away peacefully on 23 July 2020 at Howick Baptist Hospital, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late George Dale. So dearly loved Mum and Mum in Law of Colin and Heather, Alison and David and Ray and Jane The most wonderful loving Nana of Doug, Alastair and Amy, Blair and Lashana, Alana and James and Jordan and Annalise (UK). The greatest Great Nana (Big Nana) to Zac, Nisha, Grace, Brooke, Joshua and Hugo. A celebratory service for family and friends to commemorate the life of Rosemary is to be held at St Columba Church 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany at 11am Friday 31 July.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020