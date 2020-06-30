|
BOYER, Rosemary (Rose) (nee Collins). Born January 15, 1917. Passed away on June 28, 2020 aged 103. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lawrence and Kathleen, James and Sue, Rosemary, Margaret (deceased) and Peter and Mary (deceased). Loved grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother of her many grandchildren. Rest In Peace our dear Rose. You certainly have earned your 'room at the top'. God bless you now and always. Thank you to Ambridge Rose Manor and those who have administered the communion of the faithful for their compassionate love and attention to Rose. A Requiem Mass for Rose will be held at St Marks Parish, 334 Pakuranga Road on Friday 3rd July at 11am. A private cremation to follow. Rose will be missed by all of us. All communications to the Boyer family to be sent to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 30, 2020