Collingwood Funeral Home
5 Pretoria Street
Rotorua, Bay of Plenty 3010
07-347-0069
Rosemary MICHIE


1932 - 2020
Rosemary MICHIE Notice
MICHIE, Rosemary. MBE. Former Bay of Plenty Regional Councillor and Rotorua District Councillor. Born in Surrey, England 18 June 1932 and passed away peacefully at her home, Lake Rotorua on Thursday 14 May 2020 after a short illness. Dear wife of the late Alan and much loved matriarch of our family. She will be very much missed by her children; John, Brian, Jenny and Robert, their families and Rosemary's six grandchildren who were her special joy. Rosemary was a constant fighter for social justice and the environment, and a life member of the Labour whanau. The family will hold a private cremation and a public celebration of Rosemary's life and legacy will be organised in the near future. In lieu of flowers donations to Rotorua Hospice, who provided Rosemary with wonderful care during a difficult time, would be greatly appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2020
