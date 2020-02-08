Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Novotel Rotorua
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary STEVENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Margaret (Rosie) STEVENS

Add a Memory
Rosemary Margaret (Rosie) STEVENS Notice
STEVENS, Rosemary Margaret (Rosie). Daughter of Ewing and the late Mary Stevens, step daughter of Annette and sister of Jenny, Jane and Adam, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Rotorua on 2nd February aged 56. Much loved and will be missed by us and her extended whānau. A funeral and farewell will be held at the Novotel Rotorua, where Rosie worked for the last 22 years, on Friday 14th February at 2pm. Your star will shine bright, your laugh remembered and your big heart will leave a hole in ours. Hāere i runga i te rangi-mārie.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -