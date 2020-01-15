Home

H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 p.m.
H Morris, Romaleigh Chapel
31 Ocean View Road
Northcote
Rosemary Lillian (George) PIERCE


1929 - 2020
Rosemary Lillian (George) PIERCE Notice
PIERCE, Rosemary Lillian (nee George). Born December 19, 1929. On January 11, 2020 unexpectedly at North Shore Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Michael Pierce, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Ross Lorimer, Michael Pierce, Jonathan Pierce and Emma Sayers, and the late Mark Pierce. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Donald and the late Beryl George and the late Gillian George. Dearly loved grandmother of Gracie and Gabriel Lorimer, and Michaela and Arthur Pierce. A memorial service and celebration of Rosemary's life will be held at H Morris, Romaleigh Chapel, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote, on Thursday January 16, at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
