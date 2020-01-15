|
|
|
PIERCE, Rosemary Lillian (nee George). Born December 19, 1929. On January 11, 2020 unexpectedly at North Shore Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Michael Pierce, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Ross Lorimer, Michael Pierce, Jonathan Pierce and Emma Sayers, and the late Mark Pierce. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Donald and the late Beryl George and the late Gillian George. Dearly loved grandmother of Gracie and Gabriel Lorimer, and Michaela and Arthur Pierce. A memorial service and celebration of Rosemary's life will be held at H Morris, Romaleigh Chapel, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote, on Thursday January 16, at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020