STEELE, Rosemary Jane. (formerly Fischer), Peacefully on November 5th 2020 after a long illness at Bethlehem Views Retirement Home in Tauranga. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian Steele and former wife of the late Patrick Fischer. Much loved by sons Michael and Richard; and by Ian's sons Graham, Murray, Ross and Brian. Loved and cherished by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Adored and loved by sisters Patricia, Pauline, Silvia and by brother Desmond. Great and longtime friend to many people, especially Di Perry Knox Gore and all at Bridgewater Village. Our heartfelt thanks to all staff at Bethlehem Views in Tauranga for their compassionate and loving care. A service for Rosemary will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday November 11 at 1.30pm. All communications to The Steele Family via Legacy Funerals, P.O. Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020