MAUCHLINE, Rosemary Hazel (nee Blade). Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 30th January 2020 at Maygrove Village Hospital, aged 73 years. Beloved wife of John and loving mother of Steve. Mother-in-law of Tania and adored Grandma of Britney and Leith. "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear." A service to celebrate Rosemary's life will be held at Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 12:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020