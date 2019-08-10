Home

Rosemary Hazel Jane EAGLES

EAGLES, Rosemary Hazel Jane. Passed away peacefully on 26 July 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Frank Eagles. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jane and Ulrich, Robert and Julia, Rachel, and John and Christine. Treasured Gran of Tim, Edward, Matthew, Alex, Maddy, Laurel and Dan. Thank you to the nurses and care workers at Grace Joel for their kindness, respect and support over the last two and a half years. A private family service has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
