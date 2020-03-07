|
|
|
HARGRAVES, Rosemary (nee Manley). Passed away 27 February 2020, aged 85, at Capella House, Auckland. Born in England. Her first husband was the late John Hargraves. Rosemary married John Jones in Hemel Hempstead 1993, and spent the remaining 27 years of her life in Auckland. She retained the surname of Hargraves. Survived by her loving husband John Jones. Much loved by her daughter Susan Davies, grandson Daniel, his wife Polly, grand- daughter Heather and partner Terry, and her great grand- daughter Bee. Rosemary has had a private service and was laid to rest on 3 March 2020 at the natural burial ground, Waikumete cemetery. Grateful thanks to the staff at Capella house and the ladies at State of Grace, New Lynn. "Until we meet again, my love, I will cherish the memories of our many 'Great Adventures'." State Of Grace 0800764722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020