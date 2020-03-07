Home

POWERED BY

Services
State of Grace Ltd
PO Box 60-285, Titirangi
New Lynn, Auckland 0642
0800 764 722
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary HARGRAVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary (Manley) HARGRAVES

Add a Memory
Rosemary (Manley) HARGRAVES Notice
HARGRAVES, Rosemary (nee Manley). Passed away 27 February 2020, aged 85, at Capella House, Auckland. Born in England. Her first husband was the late John Hargraves. Rosemary married John Jones in Hemel Hempstead 1993, and spent the remaining 27 years of her life in Auckland. She retained the surname of Hargraves. Survived by her loving husband John Jones. Much loved by her daughter Susan Davies, grandson Daniel, his wife Polly, grand- daughter Heather and partner Terry, and her great grand- daughter Bee. Rosemary has had a private service and was laid to rest on 3 March 2020 at the natural burial ground, Waikumete cemetery. Grateful thanks to the staff at Capella house and the ladies at State of Grace, New Lynn. "Until we meet again, my love, I will cherish the memories of our many 'Great Adventures'." State Of Grace 0800764722



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -