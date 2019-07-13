|
ELIOT-COTTON, Rosemary (nee Hamilton). Died at Mercy Hospice, Auckland on 8 July, 2019 after a long illness. Loved wife of Peter and Loving mother to Amanda and David, Beloved mother in law to Ryan, Bruce and Kendall and much-loved Nan to Troy and Emerson. A life too short, now sleeping peacefully. A private family service will be held in Rosemary's honour. Many thanks to the incredible staff at Mercy Hospice. Your service and support was incredible. Donations in lieu of flowers to Mercy Hospice, PO Box 47 693, Ponsonby, Auckland, 1144 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019