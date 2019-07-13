Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary ELIOT-COTTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary (Hamilton) ELIOT-COTTON

Add a Memory
Rosemary (Hamilton) ELIOT-COTTON Notice
ELIOT-COTTON, Rosemary (nee Hamilton). Died at Mercy Hospice, Auckland on 8 July, 2019 after a long illness. Loved wife of Peter and Loving mother to Amanda and David, Beloved mother in law to Ryan, Bruce and Kendall and much-loved Nan to Troy and Emerson. A life too short, now sleeping peacefully. A private family service will be held in Rosemary's honour. Many thanks to the incredible staff at Mercy Hospice. Your service and support was incredible. Donations in lieu of flowers to Mercy Hospice, PO Box 47 693, Ponsonby, Auckland, 1144 would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.