Rosemary Eleanor THURLOW

Rosemary Eleanor THURLOW Notice
THURLOW, Rosemary Eleanor (nee Godart). Died peacefully in her 90th year at Murchison Hospital on the 28 November 2019. Much loved wife of the late Gwyn Wilfred Thurlow, loved mother of Stephen, Peter, David, Gwillym, Rebecca (deceased), and Sally. Mother-in law to Buck, Suzanne, Donna, Anthony, Rose and Jess. Grandmother to Gwyn, Jane, Brent, Michelle, Sean, Monica, Harley, Roger, Samuel, Natasha, Annika, Ryan, Lisa, Luke, Maxwell, Mikaela. Great grandmother to Nita, Oliver, Isabella, Piper, Eva, Frederick and Ari. Special thanks for the care and commitment by the staff at the Murchison hospital. A private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held in Murchison, details to be advised Marsden House Funeral Directors N.Z.I.F.H. www.marsdenhouse.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2019
