MACPHERSON, Rosemary Delaney. Suddenly in Opotiki on Wednesday 15th May 2019. Aged 72 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Anna Law; Peter and Jess Law; David and Karen Law. Cherished grandmother of Joshua, Samuel, Matthew and Jacob; Katie and Tristan; Indiana and Colton. All messages to Rosemary's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford or heavenaddress.com. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Rosemary at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford on Wednesday, 22nd May at 11am. Followed by interment at the Kopuatama Cemetery. Brian Darth Funeral Services
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
