COLLINS, Rosemary. Died peacefully on Sunday 9 May 2019. Dearly loved wife of Wyn (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law to Sarah, Nicholas, and Liz, Elizabeth and Michael, Jim and Rebecca. Adored Nana to Emily, Patrick, Nastassya, Christian, Owen, Dawn, Estelle, Peter, and Lola. A service for Rosemary will be held at St Chad's Anglican/Methodist Church, 7 Matua Road Huapai, Friday 14 June at 11am followed by private cremation. All communications c/o P.O Box 24464 Royal Oak 1023 Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 11 to June 12, 2019
