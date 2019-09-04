|
SCHWED, Rosemary Carthew (nee Phillips). Passed away peacefully on the 1st September 2019 at Palms Hospital, Pukekohe, in her 94th year. Cherished wife of the late Stefan, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Janusz and Eva (Warsaw), Caroline and Graham Williams, Nicky and Ron Gordon, John and Keri, Michael and Lynell, and Sarah and Paul Wilson. Treasured Nan of Agnieszka, Nicholas, Adela, Gareth, Matt, Jack and Irene, and great Nan of Jonny, Milar, Alyssa-Rose, Terina, Keane, Bella, Niua and Thomas. A service for Rosemary will be held at Grahams Funeral Chapel, 31 West St, Pukekohe on Saturday 7th September at 11.30 am followed by burial at Heights Park Cemetery. All condolences and communications to Grahams Funeral Home, 31 West St, Tuakau, 2121
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019