Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Cathedral of Holy Trinity
Parnell Road
Auckland
Rosemary Anne (nee Deans) (Anne) MACE


1942 - 2020
Rosemary Anne (nee Deans) (Anne) MACE Notice
MACE, Rosemary Anne (Anne) (nee Deans). 27 July 1942 - 20 January 2020. Beloved wife of David, loved and respected mother and mother in law of Karen, Ngaire and Paul, Iain and Kerrie and a loving Granny of Ben and Ellie. Mrs Mace died at her home in Arrowtown surrounded by family after a courageous journey through a short illness. At her request a Private Family Service will be held in Arrowtown and this will be followed by a celebration of her life which will be held in the Cathedral of Holy Trinity, Parnell Road, Auckland on Wednesday 29th January at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations being made to Polio NZ PO Box 791 New Plymouth 4340. Messages to PO Box 74436, Greenlane, Auckland 1546.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
