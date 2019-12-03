Home

Rosemary Anne (Rosie) HOGARTH

Rosemary Anne (Rosie) HOGARTH Notice
HOGARTH, Rosemary Anne (Rosie). Born January 07, 1962. Passed away on November 30, 2019. After a long journey Rosie has passed peacefully with family at her side. Loved mother of Tracey, daughter of Val and Reg, Ange and late Peter Werahiko. Sister of Terry, Shane, Mike and Jo, nieces, nephews, sister and brothers in law. At Rosie's request a private cremation has been held and a celebratory gathering and light refreshments will be held at the residence of Ray and Jo's 12 noon Wednesday 4th December, 20 Mount View Drive Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
