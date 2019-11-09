|
AGNEW, Rosemary Ann. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 6 November 2019 surrounded by her family. Cherished wife and friend of Athol. Adored mother of Gary and Christine; Karen and Danny; Robyn and Rumi. Wonderful Nan of Benjamin and Jacob; Leo and Zara; Lisa, Asante and Eden. Much loved sister of Elizabeth (deceased), David, Elly and Brian. Now with her Lord and at peace. A service to celebrate Rosemary's life will be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, 3 Stanmore Bay Road, Whangaparaoa on Tuesday 12 November 2019 at 3:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2019