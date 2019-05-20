|
HARRISON, Rosemary Alice (nee Williams). Sunrise 29 December 1926. Sunset 17 May 2019. Peacefully passed to be with her Greg. A very loved Mum of Bronwyn and partner Jeff, best Nana Rosie of Leon, Shannon and Paul, and Nananana Rosie to Chloe, Courtney and Erica. A Celebration of Rose's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Garden Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Thursday 23 May at 11am. Many thanks to the incredible staff at Lansdowne Hospital, Howick for their care of Rose. Forever in our hearts. All communications to Howick Funeral Home, 35 Wellington Street, Howick. Phone 534-7300.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
