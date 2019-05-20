Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Chapel
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary HARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Alice (Williams) HARRISON

Notice Condolences

Rosemary Alice (Williams) HARRISON Notice
HARRISON, Rosemary Alice (nee Williams). Sunrise 29 December 1926. Sunset 17 May 2019. Peacefully passed to be with her Greg. A very loved Mum of Bronwyn and partner Jeff, best Nana Rosie of Leon, Shannon and Paul, and Nananana Rosie to Chloe, Courtney and Erica. A Celebration of Rose's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Garden Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Thursday 23 May at 11am. Many thanks to the incredible staff at Lansdowne Hospital, Howick for their care of Rose. Forever in our hearts. All communications to Howick Funeral Home, 35 Wellington Street, Howick. Phone 534-7300.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.