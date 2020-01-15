|
LANDERS, Roseleen Mary (nee Neville). Passed peacefully away at home on Monday 13 January 2020, aged 84. Deeply loved mother and mother in law of Colleen and Ian, James, Pat and Dave, Keith and Rebecca, Roseanne and Darryl. Treasured nana of A J, Robert, Paula, William, Isabella, Eliza and great nan of Rosa and Richie. A celebration of Roseleen's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Friday 17 January 2020 at 10.00 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020