KOMENE, Roseina Tukuitonga. Passed away on September 11, 2019 at North Shore Hospital after a short illness. Adored daughter of the late Aneki and Rene and granddaughter of the late Fonotau Tukuitonga and Soveleni , Haki Paranihi and Te Inu Wai Ngataki. Beloved partner of the late Don. Much loved mum of Donnalena and Mikki, and cherished grammy of Brodie Rhian, Rylee Sharn, Kammy Lammy. Loved sister of Lydia, Hemi, Lorraine, Fonotau (Baba) , Daniel and Melissa, and their families. A service to celebrate Roseina's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel, Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Tuesday September 17, 2019 at 1.30 PM, followed by private cremation. Special thanks to the Specialists, Doctors and Nurses at the Auckland Hospital Oncology department, North Shore Hospital and Te Atatu Hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 13, 2019