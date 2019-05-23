Home

South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Rose Te Roriki PAIRAMA

Rose Te Roriki PAIRAMA Notice
PAIRAMA, Rose Te Roriki. On 21st May, 2019. Peacefully at her home in Mangakino surrounded by her whanau. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Robert and Meti, Andrew, Amelia, and the late Fredrick and Lee. Dearly loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother to all her moko. A service for Rose will be held at Pouakani Marae, Mangakino on Saturday 25th May, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by a burial at the Mangakino Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2019
