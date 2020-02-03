Home

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Selwyn Oaks Chapel
Rose QUANTRILL

Rose QUANTRILL Notice
QUANTRILL, Rose. On 1st February 2020 at Selwyn Oaks, aged 95 years. Greatly loved Mother of Dena, Jeff and David. Grandmother of Stephanie, Leena, Philip and Megan. Great grandmother of Jensyn, Charlie, Lily, Nina, Taylor, Amara and Etta. Mother-in-law of Gillian, Grandmother-in-law of Clayton and Edward. At peace with husband Fred and her sisters and parents. Grateful thanks for the love and and care of all at Selwyn Oaks. A service will be held in the Selwyn Oaks Chapel on Tuesday, 4th February at 1.30pm. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 3, 2020
